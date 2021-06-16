LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR (LX) gains 0.0780% for June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LX - Market Data & News Trade

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LX) shares gained 0.0780% to end trading Tuesday at $12.86 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $13.21 and $12.20 throughout the day.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

Visit LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer