Lexicon (LXRX) falls 0.29% in Light Trading on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LXRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.29% decrease. Lexicon opened at $3.40 before trading between $3.49 and $3.35 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Lexicon’s market cap fall to $489,474,639 on 442,155 shares -below their 30-day average of 852,743.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, heart failure, diabetes and metabolism and other indications.

Visit Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Incâ€™s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the companyâ€™s latest updates, you can visit the companyâ€™s profile page here: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Incâ€™s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, donâ€™t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer