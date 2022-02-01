Levi Strauss Cls A (LEVI) gains 4.70% on Moderate Volume February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEVI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A Inc’s (NYSE: LEVI) stock gained $1.03, accounting for a 4.70% increase. Levi Strauss Cls A opened at $22.22 before trading between $23.01 and $21.87 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Levi Strauss Cls A’s market cap rise to $2,254,805,972 on 1,737,192 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,179,841.

Levi Strauss Cls A employs around 15100 people with a head office in San Francisco, California.

About Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

