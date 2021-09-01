Level One (LEVL) falls 0.15% in Active Trading on August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEVL - Market Data & News Trade

Level One Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LEVL), a Farmington Hills, Michigan, company, fell to close at $26.84 Tuesday after losing $0.04 (0.15%) on volume of 38,242 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.10 to a low of $26.67 while Level One’s market cap now stands at $205,155,405.

About Level One Bancorp Inc

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. It operates sixteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 'Community Lender of the Year' and 'Export Finance Lender of the Year' and one of S&P Global's Top 10 'Best-Performing Community Banks' in the nation. Level One's commercial division provides a menu of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management and private banking services. The consumer division offers personal savings and checking accounts and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, home equity loans, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of online banking services and a robust mobile banking application for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur.

