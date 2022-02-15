Leslies (LESL) gains 4.14% to Close at $21.36 on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LESL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Leslies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LESL) stock gained $0.85, accounting for a 4.14% increase. Leslies opened at $20.72 before trading between $21.41 and $20.67 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Leslies’s market cap rise to $3,899,041,947 on 1,081,424 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,103,191.

About Leslies Inc

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

