LENSAR (LNSR) gains 2.55% on Moderate Volume February 7

LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ: LNSR) shares gained 2.55%, or $0.15 per share, to close Monday at $6.04. After opening the day at $5.86, shares of LENSAR fluctuated between $6.07 and $6.01. 1,693 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,623. Monday's activity brought LENSAR’s market cap to $66,178,396.

About LENSAR Inc

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

