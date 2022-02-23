LendingTree (TREE) falls 7.44% in Active Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TREE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, LendingTree Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TREE) stock fell $7.74, accounting for a 7.44% decrease. LendingTree opened at $104.62 before trading between $105.28 and $96.01 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw LendingTree’s market cap fall to $1,284,605,247 on 310,259 shares -above their 30-day average of 230,825.

About LendingTree Inc.

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on its network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Visit LendingTree Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on LendingTree Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: LendingTree Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

