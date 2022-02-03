LendingClub (LC) falls 4.50% in Light Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LC - Market Data & News Trade

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $17.19 Thursday after losing $0.81 (4.50%) on volume of 2,856,457 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.25 to a low of $17.12 while LendingClub’s market cap now stands at $1,716,814,343.

About LendingClub Corp

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

