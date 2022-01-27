Lemonade (LMND) falls 4.00% in Active Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMND - Market Data & News Trade

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) shares fell 4.00%, or $1.19 per share, to close Wednesday at $28.56. After opening the day at $30.58, shares of Lemonade fluctuated between $32.18 and $27.55. 4,283,147 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,408,543. Wednesday's activity brought Lemonade’s market cap to $1,760,080,315.

About Lemonade Inc

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

