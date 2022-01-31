Leidos (LDOS) gains 2.82% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LDOS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Leidos Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: LDOS) stock gained $2.45, accounting for a 2.82% increase. Leidos opened at $86.49 before trading between $89.88 and $86.75 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Leidos’s market cap rise to $12,553,355,394 on 1,190,755 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,024,046.

Leidos employs around 32000 people with a head office in Reston, Virginia.

About Leidos Holdings Inc

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

