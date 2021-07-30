Legend (LEGN) falls 1.21% on Moderate Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEGN - Market Data & News Trade

Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) fell to close at $43.93 Thursday after losing $0.54 (1.21%) on volume of 183,415 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $44.80 to a low of $43.63 while Legend’s market cap now stands at $6,353,686,352.

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

