Lee Enterprises, (LEE) falls 2.94% in Light Trading on August 11

Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) fell to close at $26.04 Wednesday after losing $0.79 (2.94%) on volume of 21,205 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.11 to a low of $25.95 while Lee Enterprises,’s market cap now stands at $153,349,117.

About Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its recent acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of more than 1.2 million, and reach more than 44 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ.

