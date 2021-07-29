LCNB (LCNB) falls 0.06% in Light Trading on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LCNB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, LCNB Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: LCNB) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.06% decrease. LCNB opened at $16.67 before trading between $16.85 and $16.46 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw LCNB’s market cap fall to $216,974,933 on 32,568 shares -below their 30-day average of 56,515.

About LCNB Corp

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the 'Bank'), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

