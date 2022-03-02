Lazard. (LAZ) gains 3.54% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAZ - Market Data & News Trade

Lazard Ltd. - Class A (NYSE: LAZ) shares gained 3.54%, or $1.2 per share, to close Wednesday at $35.15. After opening the day at $34.25, shares of Lazard. fluctuated between $35.26 and $34.21. 864,512 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,003,004. Wednesday's activity brought Lazard.’s market cap to $3,963,728,099.

Lazard. is headquartered in 2 Church Street, Hamilton, and employs more than 3018 people.

About Lazard Ltd. - Class A

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

