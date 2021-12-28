Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund (LGI) falls 1.68% on Moderate Volume December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGI - Market Data & News Trade

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc (NYSE: LGI) shares fell 1.68%, or $0.34 per share, to close Monday at $19.85. After opening the day at $19.66, shares of Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund fluctuated between $19.88 and $19.67. 26,838 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 42,346. Monday's activity brought Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund’s market cap to $258,241,771.

Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is a closed-end investment company that seeks total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of approximately 60–80 US and non-US equity securities, generally with a market cap of $2 billion or greater, at the time of purchase, and may invest in emerging markets. It seeks enhanced income by investing in short duration (typically below one year) emerging market forward currency contracts and other emerging market debt instruments.

Visit Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022 Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor