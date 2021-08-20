Lawson Products, (LAWS) gains 0.76% in Active Trading on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAWS - Market Data & News Trade

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares gained 0.76%, or $0.4 per share, to close Thursday at $52.90. After opening the day at $52.30, shares of Lawson Products, fluctuated between $53.11 and $51.96. 10,257 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 8,299. Thursday's activity brought Lawson Products,’s market cap to $480,244,556.

Lawson Products, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster's Managed Inventory process and the Company's problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

