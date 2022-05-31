LAVA NV (LVTX) Rises 7.02% on May 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LVTX - Market Data & News Trade

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares have risen 7.02%, or $0.2 per share, as on 12:01:45 est today. Since opening the day at $3.08, 7,986 shares of LAVA NV have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $3.16 and $2.85.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 48.18%.

LAVA NV expects its next earnings on 2022-08-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on LAVA NV visit the company profile.

About LAVA Therapeutics NV

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its proprietary platform. The company’s innovative approach leverages bispecific antibodies to activate Vγ9Vδ2 T cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor associated antigens. Activated Vγ9Vδ2 T cells are engaged for direct, selective tumor cell killing. The company’s lead program, LAVA-051, is expected to enter a Phase 1/2a clinical study in hematologic malignancies in the first half of 2021. The company has established a highly experienced research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, USA.

To get more information on LAVA Therapeutics NV and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: LAVA Therapeutics NV's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired