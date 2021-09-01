Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) falls 1.02% for August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSCC - Market Data & News Trade

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares fell 1.02%, or $0.64 per share, to close Tuesday at $62.12. After opening the day at $62.76, shares of Lattice Semiconductor fluctuated between $62.78 and $61.07. 711,075 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 838,676. Tuesday's activity brought Lattice Semiconductor’s market cap to $8,472,213,961.

Lattice Semiconductor is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon..

About Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

