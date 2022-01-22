Latham (SWIM) falls 3.25% to Close at $16.23 on January 21

Today, Latham Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SWIM) stock fell $0.545, accounting for a 3.25% decrease. Latham opened at $16.57 before trading between $16.92 and $16.10 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Latham’s market cap fall to $1,946,591,193 on 1,384,985 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,228,036.

About Latham Group Inc

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

