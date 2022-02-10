Lannett (LCI) falls 2.27% for February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LCI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lannett Co., Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: LCI) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 2.27% decrease. Lannett opened at $0.88 before trading between $1.01 and $0.84 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Lannett’s market cap fall to $36,937,128 on 1,581,676 shares -above their 30-day average of 589,029.

About Lannett Co., Inc.

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

