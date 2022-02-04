Landstar System, (LSTR) falls 2.67% for February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Landstar System, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock fell $4.25, accounting for a 2.67% decrease. Landstar System, opened at $158.17 before trading between $159.40 and $153.62 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Landstar System,’s market cap fall to $5,906,830,830 on 396,226 shares -below their 30-day average of 400,404.

About Landstar System, Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

