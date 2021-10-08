Landstar System, (LSTR) falls 0.03% to Close at $158.45 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Landstar System, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.03% decrease. Landstar System, opened at $159.44 before trading between $160.31 and $157.51 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Landstar System,’s market cap fall to $6,064,800,352 on 255,169 shares -below their 30-day average of 262,305.

About Landstar System, Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

