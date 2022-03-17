Landsea Homes (LSEA) Climbs 2.63% on March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSEA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Landsea Homes Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ: LSEA) rose 2.63% Thursday.

As of 11:56:40 est, Landsea Homes is currently sitting at $8.60 and has moved $0.22 per share.

Landsea Homes has moved 25.07% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 14.48% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Landsea Homes Corporation - Class A

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

