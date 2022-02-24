Lands` End, (LE) gains 4.27% to Close at $17.34 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LE - Market Data & News Trade

Lands` End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares gained 4.27%, or $0.71 per share, to close Thursday at $17.34. After opening the day at $16.11, shares of Lands` End, fluctuated between $17.35 and $16.09. 114,145 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 135,157. Thursday's activity brought Lands` End,’s market cap to $571,931,272.

Lands` End, is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin..

About Lands` End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. It offers products online, on third party online marketplaces and through its own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. It's a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

