Lands` End, (LE) Down in Active Trading for May 9

Lands` End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 4.02% to $12.88 on May 9.

193,888 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 170,233 shares.

The company's stock has moved 31.64% so far in 2022.

Lands` End, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Lands` End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. It offers products online, on third party online marketplaces and through its own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. It's a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

