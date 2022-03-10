Lamb Weston (LW) Loses 3.88% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LW - Market Data & News Trade

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has fallen $2.07 (3.88%) and is currently sitting at $51.39, as of 12:05:27 est on March 10.

478,674 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 16.03% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 17.04% over the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston is set to release earnings on 2022-04-07.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lamb Weston visit the company profile.

About Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

To get more information on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles