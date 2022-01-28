Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) falls 2.46% on Strong Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAMR - Market Data & News Trade

Lamar Advertising Co - Class A (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares fell 2.46%, or $2.64 per share, to close Thursday at $104.63. After opening the day at $108.45, shares of Lamar Advertising Co fluctuated between $110.15 and $103.99. 412,167 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 367,677. Thursday's activity brought Lamar Advertising Co’s market cap to $9,083,913,299.

Lamar Advertising Co is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana..

About Lamar Advertising Co - Class A

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

