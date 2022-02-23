Lam Research (LRCX) falls 3.10% in Light Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LRCX - Market Data & News Trade

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares fell 3.10%, or $17.33 per share, to close Wednesday at $542.39. After opening the day at $566.73, shares of Lam Research fluctuated between $571.05 and $541.24. 1,230,668 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,576,236. Wednesday's activity brought Lam Research’s market cap to $75,663,482,562.

Lam Research is headquartered in Fremont, California..

About Lam Research Corp.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

Visit Lam Research Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Lam Research Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Lam Research Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles