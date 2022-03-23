Lakeland, (LBAI) Drops in Light Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBAI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) traded 3.01% lower on March 23 to close at $17.10.

109,569 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 177,772 shares.

Lakeland, has moved 6.49% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., which had $7.66 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ.

