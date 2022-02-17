Laboratory Of America (LH) falls 2.86% to Close at $261.92 on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LH - Market Data & News Trade

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares fell 2.86%, or $7.7 per share, to close Thursday at $261.92. After opening the day at $268.89, shares of Laboratory Of America fluctuated between $269.45 and $261.28. 805,481 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,049,559. Thursday's activity brought Laboratory Of America’s market cap to $25,065,744,000.

Laboratory Of America is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina..

About Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

