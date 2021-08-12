Laboratory Of America (LH) falls 0.55% to Close at $299.99 on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LH - Market Data & News Trade

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), a Burlington, North Carolina, company, fell to close at $299.99 Wednesday after losing $1.66 (0.55%) on volume of 357,693 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $302.45 to a low of $299.76 while Laboratory Of America’s market cap now stands at $28,919,036,000.

About Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

Visit Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer