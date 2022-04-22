Laboratory Of America (LH) Drops 2.13% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LH - Market Data & News Trade

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares are down 2.13%, or $5.89 per share, as on 12:06:47 est today. Since opening at $273.42, 208,624 shares of Laboratory Of America have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $274.36 and $269.76.

Already the company has moved YTD 12.07%.

Laboratory Of America anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Laboratory Of America visit the company profile.

About Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

To get more information on Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq