La-Z-Boy (LZB) gains 3.35% to Close at $34.87 on August 19

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB), a Monroe, Michigan, company, gained to close at $34.87 Thursday after gaining $1.13 (3.35%) on volume of 742,296 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $35.01 to a low of $33.49 while La-Z-Boy’s market cap now stands at $1,545,549,321.

La-Z-Boy currently has roughly 8950 employees.

About La-Z-Boy Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 158 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture. The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 563 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

