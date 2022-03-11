La-Z-Boy (LZB) Drops in Light Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LZB - Market Data & News Trade

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 2.33% to $28.50 on March 11.

249,940 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 756,016 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 19.18% so far in 2022.

La-Z-Boy shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About La-Z-Boy Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 158 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture. The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 563 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units.

