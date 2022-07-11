La Jolla (LJPC) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LJPC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:LJPC) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 11.

Ahead of the market's open, La Jolla stock is up 82.60% from the previous session’s close.

La Jolla lost $0.01 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. In December 2017, GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. LJPC-0118 (artesunate) is La Jolla's investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria.

