La Jolla (LJPC) falls 1.44% for September 22

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares fell 1.44%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.11. After opening the day at $4.16, shares of La Jolla fluctuated between $4.20 and $4.06. 55,799 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 103,311. Wednesday's activity brought La Jolla’s market cap to $112,976,243.

La Jolla is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. In December 2017, GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. LJPC-0118 (artesunate) is La Jolla's investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria.

