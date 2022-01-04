L3Harris (LHX) falls 0.78% in Light Trading on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LHX - Market Data & News Trade

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX), a Melbourne, Florida, company, fell to close at $211.57 Monday after losing $1.67 (0.78%) on volume of 1,031,683 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $213.97 to a low of $210.00 while L3Harris’s market cap now stands at $41,515,422,476.

L3Harris currently has roughly 50000 employees.

About L3Harris Technologies Inc

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

