L3Harris (LHX) falls 0.67% to Close at $221.24 on September 23

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) shares fell 0.67%, or $1.49 per share, to close Thursday at $221.24. After opening the day at $217.25, shares of L3Harris fluctuated between $223.07 and $217.02. 1,141,608 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,168,672. Thursday's activity brought L3Harris’s market cap to $44,456,778,657.

L3Harris is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, and employs more than 50000 people.

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

