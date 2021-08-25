L3Harris (LHX) falls 0.02% in Light Trading on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LHX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, L3Harris Technologies Inc Inc’s (NYSE: LHX) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.02% decrease. L3Harris opened at $232.66 before trading between $234.16 and $231.77 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw L3Harris’s market cap fall to $46,707,347,817 on 547,897 shares -below their 30-day average of 775,764.

L3Harris employs around 50000 people with a head office in Melbourne, Florida.

About L3Harris Technologies Inc

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

