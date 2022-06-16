L.S. Starrett (SCX) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCX - Market Data & News Trade

L.S. Starrett Co. - Class A (NYSE:SCX) is active in pre-market trading today, June 16, with shares gaining 6.06% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 22.35% year-to-date and posted 8.56% lower over the last 5 days.

About L.S. Starrett Co. - Class A

The L.S. Starrett Company was founded 1880 in Athol, MA, which is still the Company’s World Headquarters. The company employs about 2,000 people worldwide. Starrett, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial, professional, and consumer products worldwide. The vast portfolio of over 5,000 products can be grouped in the categories of Precision Measuring Tools, Saws, Metrology Equipment, Precision Ground Stock, Granite, Job-site and shop tools. Starrett markets its products through distributors primarily to companies in the metalworking industry; and automotive, aviation, marine, and farm industries, as well as do-it-yourselfers and tradesmen, such as builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

