L.S. Starrett Co. - Class A (SCX) gains 1.23% for July 22

L.S. Starrett Co. - Class A (NYSE: SCX) shares gained 1.23%, or $0.1 per share, to close Thursday at $8.22. After opening the day at $8.25, shares of L.S. Starrett fluctuated between $8.47 and $7.88. 12,116 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 18,020. Thursday's activity brought L.S. Starrett’s market cap to $53,048,132.

About L.S. Starrett Co. - Class A

The L.S. Starrett Company was founded 1880 in Athol, MA, which is still the Company’s World Headquarters. The company employs about 2,000 people worldwide. Starrett, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial, professional, and consumer products worldwide. The vast portfolio of over 5,000 products can be grouped in the categories of Precision Measuring Tools, Saws, Metrology Equipment, Precision Ground Stock, Granite, Job-site and shop tools. Starrett markets its products through distributors primarily to companies in the metalworking industry; and automotive, aviation, marine, and farm industries, as well as do-it-yourselfers and tradesmen, such as builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

