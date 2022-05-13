Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Rises 6.42% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: KRUS) is trading 6.42% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:37:19 est, was $37.87. Kura Sushi USA has moved $2.28 in trading today.

28,699 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kura Sushi USA has a YTD change of 56.06%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kura Sushi USA visit the company profile.

About Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

To get more information on Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1