Kura Oncology (KURA) falls 4.22% on Moderate Volume March 4

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) shares fell 4.22%, or $0.68 per share, to close Friday at $15.42. After opening the day at $16.00, shares of Kura Oncology fluctuated between $16.28 and $15.38. 601,742 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,144,370. Friday's activity brought Kura Oncology’s market cap to $1,027,192,182.

Kura Oncology is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Kura Oncology Inc

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

