Kulicke & Soffa Industries, (KLIC) falls 5.07% for August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLIC - Market Data & News Trade

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares fell 5.07%, or $3.56 per share, to close Wednesday at $66.68. After opening the day at $69.42, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, fluctuated between $69.87 and $65.28. 1,022,898 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 839,997. Wednesday's activity brought Kulicke & Soffa Industries,’s market cap to $4,132,060,180.

About Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Visit Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer