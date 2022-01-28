Kuke Music (KUKE) falls 4.03% to Close at $3.81 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KUKE - Market Data & News Trade

Kuke Music Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: KUKE) fell to close at $3.81 Thursday after losing $0.16 (4.03%) on volume of 19,857 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.96 to a low of $3.81 while Kuke Music’s market cap now stands at $81,098,231.

About Kuke Music Holding Ltd - ADR

Kuke Music Holding Limited ('Kuke') is the leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. As of December 31, 2019, Kuke had the largest library of classical music content in Chinaand, in 2019, Kuke was the largest classical music licensing service provider and the second largest online classical music subscription service provider in China, according to Frost & Sullivan. Kuke leverages its rich and diverse content offerings and deep expertise in music education to offer innovative and efficient smart music education solutions, which primarily consist of its proprietary Kuke smart pianos, Kuke smart teaching systems and Kukey courses. Kuke is also the organizer of several live classical musical events in China, including the Beijing Music Festival, which is one of the most renowned musical events in the world. Through these three highly synergistic business lines, Kuke has formed a thriving content-centric ecosystem, positioning it well to continuously provide its customers with differentiated value propositions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

