Kuke Music (KUKE) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for September 7

Kuke Music Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:KUKE) has already climbed $0.0915 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.78, Kuke Music has moved 11.73% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 7.14% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Kuke Music investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:37 est.

About Kuke Music Holding Ltd - ADR

Kuke Music Holding Limited ('Kuke') is the leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. As of December 31, 2019, Kuke had the largest library of classical music content in Chinaand, in 2019, Kuke was the largest classical music licensing service provider and the second largest online classical music subscription service provider in China, according to Frost & Sullivan. Kuke leverages its rich and diverse content offerings and deep expertise in music education to offer innovative and efficient smart music education solutions, which primarily consist of its proprietary Kuke smart pianos, Kuke smart teaching systems and Kukey courses. Kuke is also the organizer of several live classical musical events in China, including the Beijing Music Festival, which is one of the most renowned musical events in the world. Through these three highly synergistic business lines, Kuke has formed a thriving content-centric ecosystem, positioning it well to continuously provide its customers with differentiated value propositions.

