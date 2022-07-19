Krystal (KRYS) Rises 5.88% on July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRYS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) is trading 5.88% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:00:29 est, was $74.00. Krystal has risen $4.1 over the previous day’s close.

30,720 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Krystal has a YTD change of 0.26%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Krystal Biotech Inc

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

