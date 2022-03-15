Kronos Worldwide, (KRO) Falls 2.36% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRO - Market Data & News Trade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) has dropped $0.36 (2.36%) and is currently sitting at $14.86, as of 12:05:40 est on March 15.

53,555 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 6.88% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.18% over the last 30 days.

Kronos Worldwide, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

KRONOS is the TiO2 company. WThe Company takes pride in making the world brighter with the most effective whitening agent in the world – titanium dioxide. This inorganic compound pigment makes hundreds of things white – from your computer mouse to the paint on your wall. Paper, toothpaste, sunscreen, cosmetics and just about any other commonplace item colored white contains KRONOS TiO2. TiO2 also makes colors as brilliant as they can be. KRONOS has been making TiO2 for nearly a century now, beginning in 1916 with anatase TiO2 pigments. In 1939, KRONOS began marketing the first rutile TiO2 pigment. Delivering more effective "hiding power," rutile TiO2 has since replaced anatase in paints, coatings and plastics.

