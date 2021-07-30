Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) falls 0.92% for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRO - Market Data & News Trade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) shares fell 0.92%, or $0.13 per share, to close Thursday at $13.98. After opening the day at $14.21, shares of Kronos Worldwide, fluctuated between $14.37 and $13.93. 183,735 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 117,743. Thursday's activity brought Kronos Worldwide,’s market cap to $1,615,287,184.

Kronos Worldwide, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

KRONOS is the TiO2 company. WThe Company takes pride in making the world brighter with the most effective whitening agent in the world – titanium dioxide. This inorganic compound pigment makes hundreds of things white – from your computer mouse to the paint on your wall. Paper, toothpaste, sunscreen, cosmetics and just about any other commonplace item colored white contains KRONOS TiO2. TiO2 also makes colors as brilliant as they can be. KRONOS has been making TiO2 for nearly a century now, beginning in 1916 with anatase TiO2 pigments. In 1939, KRONOS began marketing the first rutile TiO2 pigment. Delivering more effective "hiding power," rutile TiO2 has since replaced anatase in paints, coatings and plastics.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

