Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) falls 0.91% on Moderate Volume December 27

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares fell 0.91%, or $0.18 per share, to close Monday at $19.66. After opening the day at $19.78, shares of Kratos Defense & Security fluctuated between $19.82 and $19.54. 649,157 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 922,903. Monday's activity brought Kratos Defense & Security’s market cap to $2,437,571,543.

Kratos Defense & Security is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

